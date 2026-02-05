Robert Spillane on Tom Brady saying he doesn’t have a dog in the fight: Makes me sick

Tom Brady’s feelings about Super Bowl LX didn’t sit well with his former Patriots teammate Vince Wilfork and a current member of the team had a similar feeling about Brady’s take.

Brady said this week that “I don’t have a dog in the fight” when asked about who is pulling for in the matchup between the Patriots and Seahawks, which came as a surprise to many people given Brady’s long history with New England. Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane had an even stronger reaction when asked about it on Thursday.

Spillane said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com, that “personally it makes me sick” to hear Brady say that he’s not partial to his former team. One of Spillane’s former teams is likely the main reason why Brady is taking that stance.

Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders and his current club is expected to hire Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their new head coach once the Super Bowl is over. Given those circumstances, it’s not hard to understand why Brady would not want to be seen waving the flag for the Patriots this week but that doesn’t make it any easier for Spillane to swallow.