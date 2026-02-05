Vince Wilfork on Tom Brady not having a “dog in the fight": “That’s bullcrap”

On Monday, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said of the Seahawks-Patriots matchup in Super Bowl LX: “I don’t have a dog in the fight.”

That left Brady’s former New England teammate Vince Wilfork with a bone to pick regarding Brady’s unwillingness to pick a winner for Sunday.

“That’s bullcrap, Tom,” Wilfork said in an appearance on WEEI. “All that political — this ain’t political. It ain’t political, what it is. Raiders ain’t in it. Say what it is, what you see. . . . At the end of the day, if you’re a Patriot for life, you know what it is. Don’t give me that political bullcrap. That just what it is. If you don’t think we’re gonna win, just pick Seattle then. Don’t straddle the fence. Don’t straddle the fence.”

It really is strange to see Brady not supporting the Patriots. Yes, he now owns a piece of the Raiders. But he has a statue outside Gillette Stadium.

As one former Patriots player who won multiple Super Bowls recently acknowledged, some guys from great teams of the past don’t want to be supplanted by another run of champions. For instance, unless and until the Patriots win another Super Bowl, Brady will be the only quarterback to ever win one in New England.

Once a new dynasty emerges, the last dynasty loses significance. Which means that the players who were part of it lose significance, too. Which means that some former Patriots players may be secretly hoping that this fresh crop of Patriots doesn’t win their seventh Super Bowl.