Fernando Mendoza: Throwing at the Combine isn’t a priority

Fernando Mendoza threw plenty of passes in the state of Indiana during the 2025 season, but it doesn’t sound like the quarterback will be throwing any in Indianapolis during the Scouting Combine.

Mendoza is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana University to a national title, so there’s not much need for him to show off his arm when NFL teams descend on the Combine in a couple of weeks. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Mendoza suggested that he’ll wait until the Hoosiers hold a Pro Day to flash his throwing ability.

“At the Combine, you’re throwing to different receivers, it’s a whole different thing,” Mendoza said. “And I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs and be there with the boys. The Combine, I don’t think throwing’s going to be a priority just because it’s such a quick turnaround.”

Mendoza passed on sharing any thoughts about the possibility of joining the Raiders as the top pick, but had good things to say about the work Klint Kubiak has done with Sam Darnold in Seattle this year. Kubiak is currently the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator and is set to become the Raiders’ head coach after the Super Bowl.