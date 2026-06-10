Nick Sirianni declines to share why Jalen Carter isn’t doing team drills

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter didn’t do team drills at this week’s minicamp, but head coach Nick Sirianni had no interest in discussing the reason why Carter was not part of that work.

Carter is eligible for a contract extension after finishing his third NFL season and he is also coming off shoulder injuries that cost him time during the 2025 season. Carter had surgery to address his shoulders this offseason, but Sirianni declined to answer a question about whether either of those situations factored into his workload.

“I’m sorry, I’m not going to get into all those different things,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “Right now, I’ve been able to work some individual scenarios and individual practices, and everybody’s in a little bit different boat right now of where they are in the offseason, and that’s where Jalen is right now.”

Sirianni was asked a followup about his shoulders as well.

“He’s worked really hard to continue to get himself [into] the best position he can possibly be in to go into training camp and he’s continuing to work with that,” Sirianni said.

Carter is signed through 2027 after the Eagles exercised their $27.127 million option on his contract earlier this offseason. If he remains off the field during training camp, there will be more pointed questions about whether a desire for a new deal is driving those decisions.