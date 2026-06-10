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Shedeur Sanders on QB competition: I’m not a judge, my focus is on improvement

  
Published June 10, 2026 03:43 PM

Browns head coach Todd Monken said multiple times this offseason that he hoped to decide on a starting quarterback by the end of the team’s spring practices, but he said this week that no determination has been made.

That means Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue to make their case for the job when the team gets to training camp this summer. On Wednesday, Sanders declined to say where he feels things stand at this point in the process.

“I don’t think I’m a judge. I’m not a judge,” Sanders said.

Sanders said that he understands the outside focus is on who will win the job, but that he’s paying attention to other things as he prepares for his second NFL season.

“That’s nothing I’m focused on,” Sanders said. “I’m focused on developing as a player, doing everything, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense and the scheme and playing with confidence. That’s all I’m really looking for and trying to improve every day.”

Sanders said that he will continue with that mindset and that things will “fall into place” at some point ahead of the regular schedule.