Todd Monken not ready to name QB1, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson to continue competition

Browns head coach Todd Monken has said that he would prefer to have a starting quarterback named by the end of the offseason program.

It turns out that’s not going to be the case.

Monken told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that he’s not planning on naming a QB1 by the end of the club’s minicamp this week.

“I really don’t know. I’m not going to name a No. 1 ... chances are, I will not,” Monken said. “Now, once we get to the fall, we’ll have to dissect the reps how we see fit. I just don’t see it after the way Shedeur’s played and Deshaun’s played, they’ve both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start.”

That means the competition will continue into training camp, where each player will have the opportunity to separate himself.

Tuesday’s session was a good one for both, Monken said.

"[Sanders] did a nice job today. He’s been getting better and better with each practice day,” Monken said. no"And I thought Deshaun did some good things today. So, I thought they both functioned at a high level. We had a couple of pre-snap issues. But I thought they both functioned at a high level today.”

Generally, Monken said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen from Sanders and Watson during the offseason program.

“First of all, it’s been great to watch them progress,” Monken said. “The sad part is in two days, they go away for five or six weeks — that’s what sucks, because you just start to get a little bit of momentum, you’re stacking plays. You’re seeing some things you really like. We’ve got to do a great job as a staff for, when they get back, picking up where they left off.

“But, it’s been fun to watch those guys compete. The whole room, they’re really smart guys, highly competitive. And they’ve come a long way. I’m excited about the room.”

While Dillon Gabriel — who will now wear No. 6 after Jared Verse came in for No. 8 — and rookie Taylen Green on the roster, the competition in actuality is between Sanders and Watson. We’ll see how things change once pads come on during training camp.