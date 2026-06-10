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Nick Sirianni is not ready to say whether Andy Dalton or Tanner McKee is Eagles’ No. 2 QB

  
Published June 10, 2026 03:44 PM

The Eagles have four quarterbacks on their roster. Jalen Hurts is the starter. Fifth-round rookie Cole Payton is last on the depth chart. But the No. 2 spot has not been determined.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said today that backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee are taking turns running the second-team offense in offseason practices, and it’s too soon to say which one of them will back up Hurts in Week One.

“We’re rotating there at the two spot,” Sirianni said. “I’m not ready to say anybody is anything, as far as positions. We don’t have to make any determinations there. What Andy and Tanner have been doing every day is rotating with the twos, and both are getting in a lot of work.”

Few teams keep four quarterbacks on the regular-season roster, but the Eagles might. At the moment, they’re not ruling anyone out.