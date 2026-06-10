Drake Maye on A.J. Brown: “It’s hard not to get excited”

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Patriots bringing in receiver A.J. Brown should be quarterback Drake Maye.

While New England had Stefon Diggs as its top wideout last season, Brown will bring another level of effectiveness to the club’s receiving corps.

“It’s hard not to get excited,” Maye said of adding Brown in his Wednesday press conference. “What a player he is. You start off the bat, what a great teammate so far. I mean, he’s eager to learn, he’s great with the guys in the locker room, and just look forward to playing with a guy of that caliber. I know he’s been a great player in this league. Everywhere he’s gone, he’s been a guy that you see on SportsCenter the next day making plays, scoring.

“And the best thing about him is he’s been a winner. He knows what it’s like to win. And, obviously, adds something to that room that … we were kinda looking for. That’s the best thing I think Stef provided for us last year, and [we have] guys that are growing in their roles. But just coming in with that stature, his ability, and his size — just the respect that you walk in there with that kind of Stef had, A.J.’s got it, too.”

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Brown’s physicality and ability to bring in a jump ball are part of what has Maye so enthused about adding the wideout.

“It’s really just on me to give him a chance to touch it, because more times than not, he’s going to bring it in,” Maye said. “So, that’s exciting. And just knowing that a slant or something, a quick out — something that you can just give him the ball, he can break some tackles. He’s tough to tackle, and guys don’t want to tackle him.”

Brown, who turns 29 at the end of the month, caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards with seven touchdowns in 15 games last season.