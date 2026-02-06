Drake Maye off injury report; Harold Landry, Robert Spillane are questionable for Super Bowl LX

The Patriots have only three players who carry an injury designation into Super Bowl LX.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), outside linebacker Harold Landry III (knee) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) are all officially questionable.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is off the injury report and good to go after working through a right shoulder injury in the AFC Championship Game. He was a full participant in all three practices this week.

Maye said earlier this week that his shoulder feels “great.”

Spillane exited the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago with an ankle injury in the first quarter and didn’t return. He sat out every practice until Thursday when he returned to limited work, and he remained a limited participant on Friday.

He said this week he plans on playing, but the question is how effective he will be with his injury.

Landry missed the conference title game after playing only part-time in the first two playoff games. He initially injured his knee in Week 6 and sat out the final two regular-season games to rest his knee.

Landry was limited in practices on Wednesday and Friday. He did not practice on Thursday.