Bo Jackson has a new mission: Men’s health

Before Bo Jackson, there was never anyone like Bo Jackson. Since Bo Jackson, there has never been another Bo Jackson.

On Thursday, Bo Jackson made his first appearance at Super Bowl Radio Row, with a new cause: Men’s health.

Bo wants men to take their health seriously. To be willing to talk about it. To their friends. To their families. To their doctors.

Men tend to internalize their health concerns. Too many men view vulnerability as weakness. The consequences can be literally deadly.

And so Bo is trying to drive the conversation. Through his podcast, Bo Knows Men’s Health. And through a series of planned fireside chats with local experts in various communities.

It’s ambitious, and it’s admirable. It will save lives, because it will prompt men who are otherwise not paying attention to their own health to get screenings and to not delay seeing a doctor when they’re experiencing symptoms that could be signs of a serious issue.

Watch the attached video. And listen to Bo. Don’t be stubborn. Don’t be proud. Do what needs to be done. If not for yourself, for the people who rely on you.