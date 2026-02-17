Cooper Kupp’s $9 million guarantee vested last week

Receiver Cooper Kupp has gone from centerpiece of the Rams’ offense to slightly more than a role player in Seattle. But he did enough in 2025 to get the Seahawks to keep him around on his current deal for 2026.

Kupp’s three-year, $45 million contract has a provision that made $9 million in 2026 salary fully-guaranteed as of Friday, February 13. By not releasing him before the money vested, it means the Seahawks will be keeping Kupp for at least another year. (It’s also possible the two sides agreed to delay the vesting date. First, there’s been no reporting to that effect. Second, there’s no reason for Kupp to agree to giving the team more time to make a decision. His representation did not respond to an email regarding that point.)

Kupp made $17.5 million last year. He caught 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. Kupp had several key plays in the playoff run that led to a Super Bowl win.

His cap number increases from $9.35 million last year to $17.47 million in 2026. The Seahawks could still restructure Kupp’s deal to kick the can and reduce his 2026 cap number.

Regardless, by not releasing him before the $9 million for 2026 vested, Kupp will be back for a second season. He’s due to make $12.9 million in base pay with another $510,000 available in per-game roster bonuses.

Which means he’ll continue to be the No. 2 receiver in an offense that features 2025 NFL offensive player of the year Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN is currently eligible for a second contract and, frankly, shouldn’t set foot on a practice field until he gets his second contract given; he’s due to make a paltry $2.7 million in 2026.

The Seahawks also have to figure out what to do with in-season acquisition Rashid Shaheed. The X factor in Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning season is due to become a free agent, and another team may be willing to pay Shaheed more than the Seahawks will be able to budget, given Kupp’s return and the potential for Smith-Njigba insisting on a market level deal without delay.