Deion Sanders: Hall of Famers should vote for the Hall of Fame

Deion Sanders has said in the past that he believes the Pro Football Hall of Fame should have an upper level for the best of the best and he shared another opinion about the mechanics of the institution on Friday.

This year’s Hall of Fame selection process has drawn a great deal of coverage because former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not elected in his first year of eligibility and Sanders said on This is Football that he believes the problem is with the people who are making the choices.

Sanders said “ask the Hall of Famers” when asked about how he would change the process and made a pointed analogy about the current group of electors.

“I wouldn’t want the Grinch who stole Christmas voting on a beauty pageant,” Sanders said.

When host Kevin Clark replied by saying that he thinks the current committee generally does a good job, Sanders disagreed.

“No, they don’t. They’re messing it up consistently,” Sanders said while naming Darren Woodson, Asante Samuel and Fred Taylor as examples of players who should be in the Hall. “I just don’t understand the process sometimes.”

Sanders also returned to his previous comments about the upper level by saying that it shouldn’t be “the regular Hall of Famers” who vote because there are “levels in that thing.” There are changes planned for the selection process moving forward, but there’s no current sign that they will include making current Hall of Famers the arbiters of who joins them.