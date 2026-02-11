Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny generates gigantic overall numbers

Yes, the TV audience for the Super Bowl halftime show dropped from last year (133.5 million) to this year (128.2 million). But that’s only part of the story.

The selection of global superstar Bad Bunny has sparked massive collateral numbers. Last week’s press conference, for example, attracted 68 million views within 48 hours, via Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

Via NBC, total social-media consumption of the halftime show set a record with four billion views in the first 24 hours, a 137-percent increase over last year’s halftime show.

There’s still one number to be determined — global viewership of the halftime show. It’s possible (if not likely) that millions of non-football fans in other countries tuned in specifically (and only) for the halftime show, given Bad Bunny’s worldwide appeal.

Despite the fake outrage from some, as expertly crafted and delivered (per usual) by Jon Stewart, the halftime show seems to have been a success. And its overall message is undeniable.

The only thing more powerful than hate is love.