 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny generates gigantic overall numbers

  
Published February 10, 2026 07:41 PM

Yes, the TV audience for the Super Bowl halftime show dropped from last year (133.5 million) to this year (128.2 million). But that’s only part of the story.

The selection of global superstar Bad Bunny has sparked massive collateral numbers. Last week’s press conference, for example, attracted 68 million views within 48 hours, via Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

Via NBC, total social-media consumption of the halftime show set a record with four billion views in the first 24 hours, a 137-percent increase over last year’s halftime show.

There’s still one number to be determined — global viewership of the halftime show. It’s possible (if not likely) that millions of non-football fans in other countries tuned in specifically (and only) for the halftime show, given Bad Bunny’s worldwide appeal.

Despite the fake outrage from some, as expertly crafted and delivered (per usual) by Jon Stewart, the halftime show seems to have been a success. And its overall message is undeniable.

The only thing more powerful than hate is love.