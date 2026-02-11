 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Super Bowl LX sees audience dip to 124.9 million

  
Published February 10, 2026 07:07 PM

Boring football doesn’t sell as well as the thrilling kind.

For that reason, the audience for Super Bowl LX dropped in 2026, to 124.9 million average viewers for the game.

Last year, Super Bowl LIX drew 127.7 million viewers. This year, the final number enjoyed the boost of the new Nielsen Big Data + Panel, which had been sending audience figures higher. Without that feature, the Super Bowl LX audience could have been much lower than the reported total.

The game set a record with a peak audience of 137.8 million in the second quarter, when the Seahawks held a 6-0 lead.

The Bad Bunny halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers, down by more than five million from Kendrick Lamar’s record-setting 133.5 million in Super Bowl LIX.

The numbers remain unlike any other televised event. Still, the same question comes to mind every year at this time — with 350 million people living in the U.S., what the hell was the rest of the country doing when the Super Bowl was on?