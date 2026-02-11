 Skip navigation
nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Ravens promote Anthony Levine Sr. to special teams coordinator

  
Published February 10, 2026 09:13 PM

The Ravens have promoted Anthony Levine Sr. to special teams coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

The Buccaneers interviewed Levine for their special teams coordinator opening last month.

Levine, 38, was the Ravens’ assistant special teams coach under Chris Horton in 2025.

He spent 10 seasons as a core special teams player for the Ravens before going into coaching with the team in 2022. He began in player personnel and as a coaching assistant.

The Titans hired him as their assistant special teams coach in 2023-24 before he returned to Baltimore in 2025.