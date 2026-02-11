Ravens promote Anthony Levine Sr. to special teams coordinator

The Ravens have promoted Anthony Levine Sr. to special teams coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

The Buccaneers interviewed Levine for their special teams coordinator opening last month.

Levine, 38, was the Ravens’ assistant special teams coach under Chris Horton in 2025.

He spent 10 seasons as a core special teams player for the Ravens before going into coaching with the team in 2022. He began in player personnel and as a coaching assistant.

The Titans hired him as their assistant special teams coach in 2023-24 before he returned to Baltimore in 2025.