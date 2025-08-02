The updated Deion Sanders Hall of Fame “upper room”

The answer to the overcrowding of the Hall of Fame isn’t to raise the bar on the fly. It’s to build an upper room.

Changes to the voting process, spurred by concerns that too many get in, resulted in a lighter-than-usual class of four new members in 2025.

It’s the smallest class since 2004.

And while a thicker filter could indeed be the new normal, the impact of limited membership will impact the bottom line for Canton’s annual spotlight weekend. Why not instead create a brighter spotlight for the all-time, no-brainer, absolute best of the absolute best?

Deion Sanders made the argument in 2022. In 2023, we took a crack at crafting a proposed upper room. Here’s the current version, which adds Devin Hester as the upper-room return specialist.

The standard is simple. You know them when you see them.

Here’s our list, by position. The actual list, if they ever make one, would be crafted by the Hall of Famers. They alone know the names of the men who deserve a special place among their ranks.

Quarterback: Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Brett Favre, Otto Graham, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas.

Running back: Jim Brown, Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson, Marion Motley, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith.

Receiver: Marvin Harrison, Don Hutson, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice.

Tight end: Mike Ditka, Tony Gonzalez, John Mackey, Kellen Winslow.

Tackle: Walter Jones, Anthony Muñoz, Jonathan Ogden, Art Shell, Joe Thomas.

Guard: Larry Allen, Randall McDaniel, Gene Upshaw.

Center: Jim Otto, Mike Webster.

Defensive end: Deacon Jones, Gino Marchetti, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Jack Youngblood.

Defensive tackle: Joe Greene, Bob Lilly, Alan Page, John Randle, Randy White.

Outside linebacker: Chuck Bednarik, Bobby Bell, Derrick Brooks, Jack Ham, Lawrence Taylor, Derrick Thomas.

Middle linebacker: Dick Butkus, Jack Lambert, Willie Lanier, Ray Lewis, Junior Seau.

Cornerback: Mel Blount, Willie Brown, Darrell Green, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Darrelle Revis, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson.

Safety: Ken Houston, Ronnie Lott, Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed.

Kicker: Jan Stenerud.

Punter: Ray Guy.

Return specialist: Devin Hester.

Coach: Paul Brown, Tom Landry, Vince Lombardi, Chuck Noll, Don Shula, Bill Walsh.

Owner: Al Davis, George Halas, Lamar Hunt, Art Rooney Sr.

That’s our rough guess at who would make it. To officially do it, put Deion in charge and add a few other no-brainer selections, like Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Barry Sanders, and let them figure it out.

It’s not a slight to those who merit enshrinement. It’s a way to acknowledge those who have earned something more than the gold jacket and the bronze bust.