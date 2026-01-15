Lions to interview Zac Robinson on Thursday

The Lions will interview former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Robinson also interviewed with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job.

Robinson spent five seasons with the Rams, rising from assistant quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay. Robinson was the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rams in 2019 when Jared Goff was the starting quarterback.

Robinson moved to assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 in Goff’s final season in Los Angeles. Goff became the Lions’ starting quarterback in 2021.

The Lions also have Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Seahawks passing game coordinator Jake Peetz as candidates. The Commanders promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator after the Lions had strong interest in him.