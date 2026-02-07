 Skip navigation
Tom Brady tells Robert Kraft, “Get that 7th ring so we can match”

  
Published February 7, 2026 07:02 AM

Tom Brady may be changing his tune about having no dog in the fight between the Patriots and Seahawks at Super Bowl LX.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, said this week that he had no rooting interest because he’s no longer with the Patriots. But Brady posted an Instagram story on Friday with a picture of himself and Patriots owner Robert Kenneth Kraft in which he said he wants Kraft to get another ring to match the seven that Brady has.

“You know I got your back RKK,” Brady wrote. “Get that 7th ring so we can match.”

Brady took plenty of criticism, including from former Patriots teammates, for his comment that he wasn’t going to be a Patriots fan while watching the Super Bowl. Perhaps his Instagram post is an attempt at softening that criticism, as the Patriots attempt to win their first Super Bowl without Brady.