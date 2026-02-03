Tom Brady on Seahawks-Patriots: “I don’t have a dog in the fight . . . may the best team win”

On Sunday, the team that built a statue for Tom Brady will be playing in its first Super Bowl since the left the organization. That’s not enough to make Brady partial to the Patriots.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady told Jim Gray in the latest edition of the Let’s Go! podcast. “May the best team win. And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England.”

Brady’s sole interest, so he says, is that the game be entertaining.

“I just wanna see good football,” Brady said. “I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions.”

Patriots fans would presumably want Brady to be like Michael Irvin and continue to root zealously for the Patriots. Especially since the Patriots have immortalized Brady’s likeness outside Gillette Stadium. That’s not the position he’s taking on this one, which is his prerogative.

Besides, he’s now an owner of the Raiders. If it’s true that the Raiders will be hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to become the next head coach in Las Vegas, Brady presumably would want Kubiak to have the extra cachet that comes from bringing a newly-minted Super Bowl ring into the locker room of a team that hasn’t won one since the 1983 season.