Former first-round LB Darron Lee is charged with murdering his girlfriend

  
Published February 6, 2026 09:18 PM

Darron Lee, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2016, has been charged with murdering his girlfriend.

Via Fox 17 in Nashville, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office took Lee into custody on Thursday, after deputies were dispatched to a residence at which first responders were performing CPR on a female. Per the HCSO, she died as a result of her injuries.

The HCSO Criminal Investigative Services Detectives made a preliminary finding that the victim’s death was resulted from a homicide. Lee was identified as a suspect.

Lee has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Via TMZ.com, Lee is being held without bond.

The former Ohio State linebacker was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He spent three years with the Jets, one with the Chiefs, and one with the Bills. Lee appeared in 58 career regular-season games, with 38 starts, and he was a member of the Super Bowl LIV championship team in Kansas City.