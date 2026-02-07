Report: Adam Gase could join the Chargers as an offensive assistant

The Chargers could hire Adam Gase in an offensive assistant coach role, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Gase has not coached since 2020 when he was in his final season as head coach of the Jets. He spent two seasons as the Jets’ head coach after three seasons (2016-18) as the Dolphins’ head coach.

Gase is 32-48 as a head coach.

He was an assistant coach for the Lions (2005-07), 49ers (2008), Broncos (2009-14) and Bears (2015).

Gase was the offensive coordinator of the Broncos for two seasons there and in the same role for the Bears in his one season there.