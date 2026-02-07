 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL prohibits players from ownership interest in prediction markets companies

  
Published February 7, 2026 02:13 PM

The news that NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a shareholder in prediction-markets mega-company Kalshi raises an obvious question: Could NFL players do the same thing?

And the answer is no.

“NFL players may not own a stake,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said via email to PFT.

The fact that Antetokounmpo holds a piece of Kalshi obviously don’t remove the guardrails that apply to all players. As a Kalshi spokesperson told PFT, the company bans players from trading on prediction markets (i.e., betting) on topics involving their sport. That still applies to Antetokounmpo, despite his new status as a shareholder.

Like sportsbooks, Kalshi uses the IC360 system to determine whether users have connections to the broader world of sports.

Of course, those protections already apply to NFL players. The question of becoming a shareholder is separate from that. NBA players can, NFL players cannot.