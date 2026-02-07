A.J. Brown: I respect Kevin Patullo, but change is not a bad thing

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown says he’s excited to play in the new offense in Philadelphia this season.

Brown, who has been the subject of speculation that he could be headed elsewhere in 2026, appeared on Micah Parsons’ podcast and sounded like he wants to remain an Eagle, hopefully in an offense that can make more use of him this year. The Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and hired Sean Mannion to replace him, and Brown sounded excited about that, while being careful not to badmouth Patullo on his way out the door.

“Change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for KP. He did a tremendous job and he has a great heart. But I’m excited for the season. I’m excited for what’s to come,” Brown said.

Patullo did not get much respect in Philadelphia in 2025, and Brown often seemed frustrated with the offense. Now Brown sounds like he’s eager to show he can still be a major contributor to the Eagles.