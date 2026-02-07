 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
A.J. Brown: I respect Kevin Patullo, but change is not a bad thing

  
Published February 7, 2026 01:33 PM

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown says he’s excited to play in the new offense in Philadelphia this season.

Brown, who has been the subject of speculation that he could be headed elsewhere in 2026, appeared on Micah Parsons’ podcast and sounded like he wants to remain an Eagle, hopefully in an offense that can make more use of him this year. The Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and hired Sean Mannion to replace him, and Brown sounded excited about that, while being careful not to badmouth Patullo on his way out the door.

“Change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for KP. He did a tremendous job and he has a great heart. But I’m excited for the season. I’m excited for what’s to come,” Brown said.

Patullo did not get much respect in Philadelphia in 2025, and Brown often seemed frustrated with the offense. Now Brown sounds like he’s eager to show he can still be a major contributor to the Eagles.