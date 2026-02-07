Jets hire Seth Ryan as passing game coordinator

The Jets are hiring Seth Ryan as their passing game coordinator, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Ryan, 31, is the third generation in the Ryan family to coach for the Jets. His father, Rex, was the Jets’ head coach from 2009-14, and his grandfather, Buddy, was the Jets’ defensive line coach from 1968-75, which included the Super Bowl III championship team.

Seth Ryan follows Aaron Glenn from Detroit.

Ryan was with the Lions for five seasons. He was the assistant wide receivers coach for four seasons before becoming the assistant tight ends coach under Tyler Roehl in 2025.

The Lions passed over Ryan when Roehl left the team, instead promoting assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver to tight ends coach.