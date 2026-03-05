Inside the Javonte Williams deal

Last week, running back Javonte Williams re-signed with the Cowboys. It’s been called a three-year, $24 million deal.

We’ve gotten more information about the contract. Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $6 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $1.75 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

4. 2027 base salary: $6.25 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

6. 2028 base salary: $7 million.

7. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million.

The contract also includes de-escalators based on the failure to participate in the required percentage of offseason workouts. It’s a common term in Cowboys contracts.

While per-game roster bonuses typically are included in the calculation of base pay, $1 million per year is a large amount that is tied to being in uniform every week. For each game Williams misses over the next three years, he’ll lose $58,823.

It will be interesting to compare the Williams deal to the other running back contracts to come. Our guess? Some will be better, and some will be not as good.