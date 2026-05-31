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Tony Pollard unbothered by pre-draft talk of Titans’ interest in Jeremiyah Love

  
Published May 31, 2026 02:34 PM

Tony Pollard has had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, the past two with the Titans. Still, the Titans were betting favorites to take Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in the draft.

The Cardinals ended up drafting Love third overall, one pick ahead of the Titans, so it’s unknown whether Tennessee would have drafted Love.

Pollard was unbothered by talk of the Titans taking his replacement.

“I know in this league, it’s their job to try to replace you,” Pollard said, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “That’s what comes with the business. To be honest, I wasn’t really paying attention to it. Not much. I’d seen it, but I’ve got a wife and three kids and my wife’s pregnant, so I’ve got a lot of things that keep me occupied.”

Pollard and former Titan Derrick Henry are the only running backs who have 1,000 yards each of the past four seasons. In two seasons with the Titans, Pollard has 576 touches for 2,605 yards and 10 touchdowns in 33 games.

“The work ethic, everything that I’m doing behind the scenes, it’s paying off,” Pollard said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “I slowly feel like throughout my career I’ve just slowly progressed more and more, and I feel like I’m still trending in that direction.”