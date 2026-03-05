 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Riley Dixon returning to Bucs after they exercise his option

  
Published March 4, 2026 08:54 PM

The Buccaneers exercised the option on punter Riley Dixon’s contract, preventing him from entering free agency, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The option is for $3 million and resolves the question of who the Buccaneers will have as their punter in 2026.

Dixon, 32, signed a two-year, $6 million deal, with $3 million guaranteed, in the 2025 offseason.

It initially appeared his stay in Tampa would be a short one as the Bucs worked out other punters when Dixon had two punts blocked in the first four games. He ended up averaging 44.7 yards on 63 punts, with a 38.9-yard net.

Dixon had 29 punts downed inside the 20, with four touchbacks.

He has played for 10 seasons, punting for the Broncos, Giants, Rams, and Bucs.

Dixon has a career average of 45.8 yards, with a 40.9-yard net.