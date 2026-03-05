Riley Dixon returning to Bucs after they exercise his option

The Buccaneers exercised the option on punter Riley Dixon’s contract, preventing him from entering free agency, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The option is for $3 million and resolves the question of who the Buccaneers will have as their punter in 2026.

Dixon, 32, signed a two-year, $6 million deal, with $3 million guaranteed, in the 2025 offseason.

It initially appeared his stay in Tampa would be a short one as the Bucs worked out other punters when Dixon had two punts blocked in the first four games. He ended up averaging 44.7 yards on 63 punts, with a 38.9-yard net.

Dixon had 29 punts downed inside the 20, with four touchbacks.

He has played for 10 seasons, punting for the Broncos, Giants, Rams, and Bucs.

Dixon has a career average of 45.8 yards, with a 40.9-yard net.