Commanders reach one-year agreements with DL Deatrich Wise, Shy Tuttle

  
Published March 4, 2026 08:39 PM

The Commanders have reached agreements with defensive linemen Deatrich Wise and Shy Tuttle on one-year deals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Terms of the deals were undisclosed.

Both players were scheduled for free agency.

Wise, 31, signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Commanders in the 2025 offseason. He made only four tackles in 51 defensive snaps and four on special teams, with his season ending in Week 2 with a quad injury.

He spent his first eight seasons with the Patriots after they made him a fourth-round pick in 2017. Wise has 318 tackles and 34 sacks in his career.

The Commanders claimed Tuttle off waivers from the Titans on Dec. 22, and he played 25 defensive snaps in two games. Tuttle totaled four tackles for the Commanders.

In seven seasons with the Saints, Panthers, Titans and Commanders, Tuttle has 247 tackles and 4.5 sacks.