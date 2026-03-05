 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: Cowboys can make a “big jump” by adding veteran talent

  
Published March 4, 2026 08:23 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t use the term “all in” this offseason, but he did say last week at the Scouting Combine that he was ready to “bust the budget,” while being “aggressive” in free agency.

Jones also wants to add players ready to play now.

Dak Prescott expressed excitement at the possibility of adding veteran defenders to a unit that set a team record for most points allowed in a season.

“Heck yeah, most definitely,” Prescott said Wednesday, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website, “especially when he said . . . no redshirts.

“We’ve got a coach [Brian Schottenheimer] in his second year. We had some ups and downs and shined some good moments last year. This is the year that you make a big jump, and getting big-time players who can help immediately is a part of that.”

The Cowboys are expected to pursue linebackers in free agency as they switch to the 3-4, and Nakobe Dean could be an early target. Cowboys new defensive coordinator Christian Parker was on the defensive staff in Philadelphia, where Dean played the past four seasons.