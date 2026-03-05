Aaron Rodgers says he won’t do TV after he retires from playing

He has said it before. On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers.

When he’s done playing, Rodgers will disappear from public view.

“When this is done, it’s Keyser Soze, and you won’t see me,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee. “You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV. . . . I’m not gonna be out and about.”

Last week, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic called Rodgers a wild card to join the cast of NBC’s Football Night in America in 2026. As interesting (and, for me, awkward) as that would be, it’s not happening.

As Rodgers tells it, it’s never happening.

But never is a long time. The fact that Rodgers did an extended appearance with McAfee on Wednesday, when Rodgers had no obligation to do so, undercuts his claim that he’ll disappear when he retires.

If he’s going to disappear when he’s done playing, why is he appearing while he is playing?

There’s a deeper message embedded in his logic: If Rodgers will disappear when he’s done playing and he hasn’t yet disappeared, he’s not done playing.