 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers says he won’t do TV after he retires from playing

  
Published March 4, 2026 08:40 PM

He has said it before. On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers.

When he’s done playing, Rodgers will disappear from public view.

“When this is done, it’s Keyser Soze, and you won’t see me,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee. “You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV. . . . I’m not gonna be out and about.”

Last week, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic called Rodgers a wild card to join the cast of NBC’s Football Night in America in 2026. As interesting (and, for me, awkward) as that would be, it’s not happening.

As Rodgers tells it, it’s never happening.

But never is a long time. The fact that Rodgers did an extended appearance with McAfee on Wednesday, when Rodgers had no obligation to do so, undercuts his claim that he’ll disappear when he retires.

If he’s going to disappear when he’s done playing, why is he appearing while he is playing?

There’s a deeper message embedded in his logic: If Rodgers will disappear when he’s done playing and he hasn’t yet disappeared, he’s not done playing.