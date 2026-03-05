NFLPA chief player officer Don Davis steps down after 16 years with union

The new constant for the NFL Players Association is change.

Via Sports Business Journal, NFLPA chief player officer Don Davis has resigned. The former NFL linebacker joined the union in 2010.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, NFLPA interim executive director David White informed staff and players of Davis’ decision on Wednesday.

“His passion for this union and his unwavering commitment to protecting and empowering players and their families -- on and off the field -- have left a meaningful and lasting mark on the NFLPA,” White wrote in an email obtained by Fischer.

No reason was given for the decision; White said Davis will be “exploring new opportunities.”

Davis’ departure comes in the wake of the recent terminations of long-time in-house counsel Heather McPhee and security officer Craig Jones. McPhee has filed a lawsuit against the union and others; Jones quite possibly will be doing the same.

It’s impossible to disconnect Davis’ resignation from the looming election of a new executive director by the NFLPA, which is expected to happen later this month. And if Davis left because of the changes that are coming, it suggests that Davis has a feeling as to the way the wind is blowing — and that he decided to walk away before the next executive director potentially runs him off.