Maxx Crosby won’t address speculation about his future: “I don’t have to explain”

Maxx Crosby is declining to address the report that he’s done with the Raiders.

Crosby, the star defensive end who was upset with the team for shutting him down late last season, told Colin Cowherd that he feels no need to address talk that Crosby will be leaving Las Vegas.

“Now I’ve got random people making big statements for me,” Crosby said. “They’re like, ‘Maxx must have told them this.’ For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody. I’ve said it over and over again. I’m getting healthy. I’m in the building every single day. I’m in this building from 6 a.m. when it’s dark out, and I’m here until almost 2 o’clock. Almost eight hours, I’m putting in straight work, rehabbing, lifting, getting prepared for next season. That’s all that I care about, so all the noise, it’s news to me sometimes.”

So why doesn’t Crosby clear the air and state definitively whether or not he wants to remain with the Raiders?

“If I address it, someone’s going to pick apart what I say,” Crosby said. “It’s lose-lose.”

Realistically, it’s hard to believe a competitor like Crosby wants to be part of a rebuilding effort. But perhaps once Klint Kubiak officially becomes the Raiders’ head coach, he can convince Crosby that the Raiders are going to be competitive, this year. Crosby may need to hear from Kubiak before the rest of us hear from Crosby about where he wants to be in 2026.