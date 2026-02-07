Report: Ravens hire Marcus Brady as passing game coordinator

Marcus Brady is following Jesse Minter from the Chargers to the Ravens.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens are hiring Brady as their passing game coordinator.

Brady, 46, spent the past two seasons with Minter as the Chargers’ passing game coordinator. The Chargers interviewed him for the offensive coordinator job that went to Mike McDaniel.

Brady has worked with Philip Rivers, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert, among others, in his career. He now gets to work with Lamar Jackson under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Brady spent five seasons with the Colts (2018-22) and was elevated to offensive coordinator in his final two seasons in Indianapolis. The Colts fired him during the 2022 season, and he joined the Eagles as an offensive consultant (2022) and then as a senior offensive assistant (2023) before joining the Chargers.

Brady coached in the Canadian Football League from 2009-17. He was part of three Grey Cup championship teams, winning back-to-back titles as a wide receivers coach with the Montreal Alouettes (2009-10) and another with the Toronto Argonauts (2017) as their offensive coordinator.