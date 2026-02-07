Patriots elevate D’Ernest Johnson and Leonard Taylor to Super Bowl roster

The last roster transaction before Super Bowl LX is official, as the Patriots have elevated two practice squad players to the active roster.

Patriots running back and kickoff returner D’Ernest Johnson and defensive end Leonard Taylor III have been activated for Sunday against the Seahawks.

Johnson has played in all three of the Patriots’ playoff games, exclusively on special teams, where he has four kickoff returns for 106 yards.

Taylor has also played in all three playoff games after playing three games in the regular season.