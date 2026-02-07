 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find 'consistency'
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping 'an open mind' entering offseason

Patriots elevate D’Ernest Johnson and Leonard Taylor to Super Bowl roster

  
Published February 7, 2026 05:00 PM

The last roster transaction before Super Bowl LX is official, as the Patriots have elevated two practice squad players to the active roster.

Patriots running back and kickoff returner D’Ernest Johnson and defensive end Leonard Taylor III have been activated for Sunday against the Seahawks.

Johnson has played in all three of the Patriots’ playoff games, exclusively on special teams, where he has four kickoff returns for 106 yards.

Taylor has also played in all three playoff games after playing three games in the regular season.