AP addresses pivot away from ballot transparency

The Associated Press informed the 50 voters for the various NFL awards that, after the announcement of the winners, the ballots would be disclosed. The AP ultimately chose not to do it.

We asked the AP about the decision to refrain from revealing the ballots.

“We’ve given out the AP NFL Awards for many years, and sometimes we try new approaches,” AP director of media and corporate communications Patrick Maks said via email to PFT. “For example, last year for the first time we released individual voter ballots. This year for the first time we worked with a third party to tabulate votes. As ever, there are no restrictions on voters revealing their individual ballots after the awards are announced, if they choose to do so.”

Last year, the ballots were disclosed even though the voters were not informed in advance that it would happen.

The AP also did not release the full tabulation of points for the awards, opting to list the top five and, where applicable, any others who received first-place votes.

For 2025, the MVP vote was the closest it had been since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair shared the award in 2023. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished with 24 first-place votes and 366 points. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye secured 23 first-place votes and 361 points.

A first-place vote counts as 10 points, a second-place vote is worth five, a third-place vote equates to three points, a fourth-place vote is worth two points, and a fifth-place vote counts for one.

Two first-place votes went to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who finished third. One first-place vote went to Chargers quarterback Justin Hebert, who did not finish in the top five.

Sam Monson disclosed (possibly while under the impression that all votes would be revealed by the AP) that he gave Herbert the first-place vote.

Without full disclosure of all ballots, it’s impossible to pinpoint the specific decision(s) that may have swung the final MVP outcome away from Maye and toward Stafford.

Regardless, transparency is good. Last year, the AP applied full transparency. This year, the AP did not. Next year, who knows?