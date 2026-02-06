Big debates coming for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027

The stunning exclusion of Bill Belichick from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 overshadowed the players who were selected. Belichick would seem a near-certainty to get into the Hall of Fame in 2027, alongside a new crop of players around whom there will be plenty of big debates.

Among the players who will be eligible for Hall of Fame induction for the first time in 2027 are Rob Gronkowski, Adrian Peterson, Ben Roethlisberger, Richard Sherman, Antonio Brown, Cam Newton and Andrew Whitworth.

The three players who were on the final ballot but didn’t get selected for the Hall of Fame this year were Willie Anderson, Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda. They’ll go right to the list of finalists in 2027.

The other finalists who weren’t selected this year were Jahri Evans, Frank Gore, Torry Holt, Eli Manning, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Jason Witten and Darren Woodson. They’ll all get consideration in 2027 as well.

Belichick, Gronkowski and Peterson would seem to be the three candidates with the strongest case in 2027. Then again, Belichick was the candidate with the strongest case in 2026, and he didn’t make it. One way or another, some controversy is likely coming next year.