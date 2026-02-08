Falcons’ James Pearce arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking

Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and fleeing police.

Local10.com reports that Pearce was arrested Saturday after fleeing when police were called to a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle during the ensuing police chase.

Pearce was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His bond has not yet been set.

The Falcons traded up to draft Pearce with the 26th overall pick last year, and he had an excellent rookie season, finishing with 10.5 sacks and coming in third place in defensive rookie of the year voting.

In addition to the criminal case he’s now facing, Pearce will be subject to league discipline under the personal conduct policy.