Browns request interview with Cory Undlin for defensive coordinator

The Browns are looking at a candidate from the Texans for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the club has put in a request to interview Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin for the role.

Undlin, 54, has been with the Texans since 2023, when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach. He followed Ryans from the 49ers, where he’d served as pass game specialist and secondary coach.

Notably, Undlin worked under former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz with the Eagles from 2016-2019 as the club’s defensive backs coach. Undlin also worked on the Jaguars’ staff alongside new Browns head coach Todd Monken from 2009-2010.

Monken has said that he’d like to keep the same scheme Schwartz ran in Cleveland’s previous regime. Undlin’s familiarity with Schwartz would ostensibly aid in that endeavor.