Abdul Carter changes to No. 3 for second Giants season

Edge rusher Abdul Carter will have a new uniform number to go with a new head coach for his second season with the Giants.

The Giants announced on Friday that Carter has switched to No. 3. The 2024 first-round pick wore No. 51 as a rookie, but Russell Wilson is no longer with the Giants and that freed up his new number for this season.

Uniform numbers were an issue for Carter leading into last season as well. He wanted to wear No. 56, but the request to unretire those digits was slapped down by Lawrence Taylor. Carter then set his sights on No. 11, but Phill Simms had the same response as his former teammate when asked about giving Carter the chance.

Carter may now be settled for a while and the Giants will be hoping he builds his own legacy in No. 3 after his dalliances with jumping onto those built by previous members of the team.