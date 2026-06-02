Myles Garrett: Since the very beginning, it’s always been about winning

Myles Garrett learned a week ago that a trade to the Rams was a possibility. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year held his breath until it came to fruition on Monday.

“I was surprised,” Garrett said, via video from the team. “It was a bit of excitement, being in L.A., a lot of roots here, and knowing there’s a winning culture and some great teammates and great coaches here. You know I was definitely looking forward to the opportunity, God willing.”

In Garrett’s nine seasons in Cleveland, the Browns went 58-90-1 with two playoff appearances and one playoff win. The Rams have 10 playoff wins in that time with two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title.

“Since the very beginning, it’s always been about winning,” Garrett said. “It just breaks down to the timing of everything. What does it realistically look like to be a winner now? To have an opportunity to do that immediately, that was an opportunity that was just too difficult to pass up. I’ll always have love in my heart for Cleveland, the city, the community, all the players and everything else, but the opportunity to come here to have an immediate and profound impact on this team, it was something I just had to move forward with.”

Garrett, 30, has double-digit sacks every season except his rookie season of 2017. He has 125.5 career sacks, including an NFL single-season record of 23.