Drake London, Falcons agree to a four-year, $141 million extension

The Falcons have agreed to terms with wide receiver Drake London on a long-term deal.

According to multiple reports, London will sign a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million. It includes $100 million guaranteed.

It makes London the third-highest paid receiver in the league, with the highest average per year in team history.

The Falcons had exercised the fifth-year option on London’s contract, worth $16.817 million for 2026.

London, 25, entered the NFL as the eighth overall pick in 2022.

He topped 1,000 yards and 100 catches for the first time in 2024, ranking fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,271) and tied for ninth in receptions (100) and touchdown catches (nine). London dealt with a PCL sprain in his knee in 2025, playing 12 games and totaling 68 receptions for 919 yads and seven touchdowns.

He has 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns in his four seasons.