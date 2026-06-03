Sean McVay: If Aaron Donald is interested in a return, Rams are interested

Aaron Donald told Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report that he is considering a return.

“I’m for sure flirting with the idea,” Donald texted Schultz on Tuesday night. “Helluva an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.”

Donald, 35, has not played since 2023 but started considering a return when the Rams traded for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on Monday.

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked Tuesday about the possibility of Donald coming back.

“Listen, if he’s interested,” McVay said during Garrett’s introductory news conference. “Here’s what I’ll say: You talk to Aaron, and you see what he’s saying about that.”

McVay admitted he has talked to Donald since the Rams traded for Garrett.

“Here’s what I would tell you guys overall, too: Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles,” McVay said. “Talked to him about the opportunity to bring [Garrett] on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust ‘em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip.”

The biggest problem for the Rams would be fitting Donald under their salary cap. But you can bet they would figure out a way to get the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the roster if he wants to return.