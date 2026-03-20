Bills will not match OT Ryan Van Denmark’s RFA offer sheet from Vikings
Ryan Van Denmark will be off to Minnesota.
The Bills have declined to match the offer sheet Van Denmark signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent, according to a report from NFL Media.
With Buffalo tendering Van Denmark at the original-round level, the club will not receive any compensation for the offensive lineman’s departure.
Van Denmark’s deal with Minnesota is reportedly for one year and worth $4.3 million. Had he played on the original-round tender with Buffalo, Van Denmark would have made $3.52 million in 2026.
Van Denmark appeared in 43 games with six starts for Buffalo over the last three seasons. He appeared in all 17 regular-season contests for the Bills in 2025, playing 28 percent of offensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps.