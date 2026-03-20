 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_thill_260320.jpg
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
nbc_pft_minmccarthy_260320.jpg
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
nbc_pft_vikingsbackupqb_260320.jpg
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_thill_260320.jpg
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
nbc_pft_minmccarthy_260320.jpg
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
nbc_pft_vikingsbackupqb_260320.jpg
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills will not match OT Ryan Van Denmark’s RFA offer sheet from Vikings

  
Published March 20, 2026 03:14 PM

Ryan Van Denmark will be off to Minnesota.

The Bills have declined to match the offer sheet Van Denmark signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent, according to a report from NFL Media.

With Buffalo tendering Van Denmark at the original-round level, the club will not receive any compensation for the offensive lineman’s departure.

Van Denmark’s deal with Minnesota is reportedly for one year and worth $4.3 million. Had he played on the original-round tender with Buffalo, Van Denmark would have made $3.52 million in 2026.

Van Denmark appeared in 43 games with six starts for Buffalo over the last three seasons. He appeared in all 17 regular-season contests for the Bills in 2025, playing 28 percent of offensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps.