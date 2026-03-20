Report: 49ers won’t exercise Trent Williams’s option bonus, still plan to rework contract

The 49ers and left tackle Trent Williams have not come to agreement on a new contract and his cap number for the 2026 season is now reportedly due to get even bigger.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers will not exercise the $10 million option bonus in Williams’s contract ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. Passing on the option would push Williams’s cap number to nearly $47 million for the 2026 season.

Passing on the bonus leaves Williams with no guaranteed money in the final year of his current deal with the Niners. His base salary is set to be $22.21 million and the terms of the contract will likely look different if Williams is in a 49ers uniform come the fall.

Talks about a revised contract for Williams have not borne any fruit thus far. The inability to get something done has led to questions about whether the 49ers could cut or trade Williams before the 2026 season, but per Schefter’s report, they are still planning to work something out that results in Williams remaining with the club ahead of April’s draft.