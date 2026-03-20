The Mike Evans escalator package hinges on playoffs and high-end performance

Earlier this week, we broke down the details of the new Mike Evans contract, which pays a base value of $42.5 million over three years, with the first year ($14.3 million) fully guaranteed.

The contract does indeed include an incentives and escalators package that puts the total possible compensation above $20 million per year.

He can get up to $6 million per year under a formula that applies to 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Evans activates a 2027 escalator in four different $1.5 million increments based on the 2026 season. Evans gets $1.5 million if the 49ers make the playoffs and if he finishes in the top 10 in receptions. He gets $1.5 million if the 49ers make the playoffs and if he finishes in the top 10 in yards. He gets $1.5 million if the 49ers make the playoffs and if he finishes in the top 10 in receiving touchdowns.

The final $1.5 million comes from 2026 playoff success. He gets $500,000 per postseason win, if he played at least 75 percent of the snaps in the regular season and the playoffs, with a maximum of $1.5 million.

The same escalators apply to 2028, based on 2027 performance. Up to $6 million more can be paid out in the form of 2028 incentives, based on the same formula.

In 12 seasons, Evans has finished in the top 10 in receptions once. He finished in the top 10 in receiving yardage three times. He finished in the top 10 in receiving touchdowns seven times.