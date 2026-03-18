Inside the Mike Evans deal

Before Mike Evans picked his next team, multiple reports suggested that he was being offered $27 million per year, or more. If that’s the case, Evans took a major discount to play for the 49ers.

Yes, it was widely characterized by the usual suspects as a three-year, $60.4 million deal. The truth, as it often does, paints a different picture.

Here are the full deals, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $12 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $1.3 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 workout bonus: $150,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

4. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $850,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

5. 2027 option bonus: $12.5 million.

6. 2027 base salary: $1.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing.

7. 2027 workout bonus: $150,000.

8. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $850,000.

9. 2028 option bonus: $10.95 million.

10. 2028 base salary: $1.7 million.

11. 2028 workout bonus: $150,000.

12. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $850,000.

It works out to a base package of $42.5 million. The APY is $14.167 million. That puts him near the bottom of the top 30 among receivers.

Could he have gotten more elsewhere? Maybe. He seemed to be determined to play for the 49ers, even with the 13.3-percent California tax rate. (In Florida, it’s zero.)

We’re still trying to get the details of the incentive/escalator package that supposedly makes the $42.5 million deal worth “up to” $60.4 million. For now, those details remain as elusive as the basic contract details had been, for more than a week after the agreement was reached.

