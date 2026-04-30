John Spytek: Tom Brady’s empowered us to run Raiders day-to-day as we see fit

There has been much made about Tom Brady’s involvement — or lack thereof — with the Raiders since he became a minority owner of the franchise.

But even as Brady’s presence hovers over the franchise, General Manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak feel they can do what they need to do on a daily basis to run the franchise.

Spytek addressed this fact this week in an interview with Up & Adams when host Kay Adams asked if it’ll be difficult to keep Brady out of the QBs room.

“I don’t think it’s going to be hard,” Spytek said. “We both welcome Tom’s insight and his input. But at the same time, I would say Tom has empowered us to run the day-to-day of the Raiders the way that we see fit. And obviously with the right vision and process in place, we’re going to be a very process-driven organization right now. And I think that wouldn’t surprise anybody with the way that Tom has operated throughout his career.

“But I think that Klint and I both feel the support that he’s given us to do the day-to-day stuff the right way and to accentuate the right things, to hold people accountable, especially the quarterback room. There’s no more important room in our building from a players stand point than the quarterback room — everybody knows that. It’s the hardest position in sports to play. So, there’s going to be a high level of accountability and demand that comes with that. But, I think we both are just very appreciative of the way Tom operates and the insights and the knowledge he shares with us. But also, the way that he allows us to do things the right way day-to-day.”

There’s a lot to be determined when it comes to Mendoza’s success and the larger success of the Raiders in the coming season and going forward. But it appears Spytek and Kubiak are going to bear much of the responsibility for the team’s results.