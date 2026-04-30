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Bengals will not pick up Myles Murphy’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2026 10:52 AM

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this week that the team was still determining whether or not they would exercise their option on defensive end Myles Murphy’s contract for 2027 and deliberation time has now come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Bengals will decline the fifth-year option on the 2023 first-round pick’s deal. Murphy would have been guaranteed $14.475 million in 2027 under the terms of the option.

Those reports indicate that the Bengals are interested in working out a long-term deal that would keep Murphy from leaving as a free agent next March.

Murphy compiled 92 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble over his first three seasons. He had 5.5 sacks last season and continued progress in the coming season would help his chances of landing that kind of multi-year pact in Cincinnati or somewhere else.