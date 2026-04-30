Darius Slayton had core-muscle surgery, expects to be ready for training camp

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is recovering from surgery to repair a core-muscle injury.

Slayton had the surgery recently and is expected to be ready for training camp, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The recovery will cause Slayton to miss the offseason program, but by July he’ll be good to go.

The 29-year-old Slayton has been with the Giants for his entire career and was a team captain on a young offense last season. In 2025, Slayton played in 14 games with 12 starts and caught 37 passes for 538 yards.