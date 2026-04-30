 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calais Campbell to sign one-year deal with Ravens

  
Published April 30, 2026 12:03 PM

Calais Campbell will be back for a 19th NFL season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Campbell will sign with the Ravens. It will be a one-year deal and it will be Campbell’s second stint with the Ravens.

Campbell’s first stint came from 2020-2002 and he had 113 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in that stretch. Campbell, who was the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, had 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks while starting every game for the Cardinals last season. He’s also played for the Jaguars, Falcons and Dolphins after entering the league as a Cardinals second-round pick in 2008.

The timing of the deal means that Campbell’s signing will not factor into the formula for distributing compensatory draft picks for either the Ravens or the Cardinals.