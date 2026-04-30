Calais Campbell to sign one-year deal with Ravens

Calais Campbell will be back for a 19th NFL season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Campbell will sign with the Ravens. It will be a one-year deal and it will be Campbell’s second stint with the Ravens.

Campbell’s first stint came from 2020-2002 and he had 113 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in that stretch. Campbell, who was the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, had 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks while starting every game for the Cardinals last season. He’s also played for the Jaguars, Falcons and Dolphins after entering the league as a Cardinals second-round pick in 2008.

The timing of the deal means that Campbell’s signing will not factor into the formula for distributing compensatory draft picks for either the Ravens or the Cardinals.